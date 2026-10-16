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JUSTICE FOR RICKY Family appeal for information as 37th anniversary of Southampton murder approaches

Family appeal for information as 37th anniversary of Southampton murder approaches

The family of a Southampton murder victim have renewed their appeal for information, 37 years after he was shot dead in his home.

Richard “Ricky” Haywood, 36, was killed on October 16, 1989, after being shot multiple times at close range at his flat above Ambience Jewellers on Shirley Road, Southampton.

No one has ever been charged with his murder.

The anniversary has prompted a fresh appeal from Ricky’s sister, Ann, who said the family had spent nearly four decades without knowing who was responsible or why he was killed.

‘We still need the truth’

Ann said: “Thirty-seven years have passed since Ricky was taken from us, but the pain of losing him has never gone away.

“We have lived for decades without answers, never knowing why this happened or who was responsible.

“If you know what happened to Ricky, or why he was killed, please tell the police now. After all this time, we desperately need answers and the chance to finally find some closure.”

Police reopened the investigation in 2024 and detectives have since reviewed thousands of reports and statements.

More than 300 people who were either spoken to by police at the time or have subsequently been identified as potentially relevant to the investigation have been visited as part of the renewed enquiries.

In July 2026, a 55-year-old Southampton man was arrested on suspicion of murder. He was subsequently released without charge.

Detectives believe more than one person was involved

Senior Investigating Officer Elizabeth Brunt said investigators had made considerable progress since reopening the case and had identified fresh lines of enquiry.

She said detectives believe there are people who still hold information about Ricky’s murder and added that the information could be significant even if it appeared unimportant at the time.

“We believe the person responsible did not act alone and we would like to hear from anyone with information about those involved,” she said.

Detectives are also appealing beyond Hampshire, saying people travelled to Southampton from across the country to visit Ricky’s shop and some of those who knew him at the time may have since moved away.

Brunt urged anyone with information, no matter how old or apparently insignificant, to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting Operation Tango / 44080416574, or submit information through the Operation Tango public portal.

 

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