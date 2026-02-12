A fifth man has been charged over the brutal murder of Leon Phillips, 47, in Bristol last week. Yahaye Ali, 20, from Fishponds, was remanded in custody and faces charges of murder and possession of a bladed article. He is set to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday 11 February).

The Deadly Attack on Stapleton Road

Leon Phillips suffered fatal injuries in a vicious attack around 10.45pm on Monday 2 February on Stapleton Road. He died in hospital the next morning.

Four Others Already Charged

Four men previously charged with the murder and possession of a bladed weapon have appeared in court and remain remanded. They are:

Ayoob Mohamed, 18, from St Pauls

Muner Teclu, 20, from Easton

Fallou Diop, 19, no fixed address

Mustafa Ali, 18, from Fishponds

Police Update on Other Arrests

A 29-year-old man arrested during the investigation was released without charge. Two other men detained earlier this week have also been released on bail.

The murder probe remains ongoing as police piece together the violent events that shook Bristol last week.