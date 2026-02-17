Watch Live
Grandad Who Hit Two Kids Could Be Driving Again in 2027

An 89-year-old driver who ploughed into two six-year-olds at a red light could be back...

Published: 4:22 pm February 17, 2026
Updated: 5:25 pm February 17, 2026
An 89-year-old driver who ploughed into two six-year-olds at a red light could be back on the roads in just a few years.

Crash That Shook Swindon

Harold Small crashed through a red light on Beechcroft Road, Swindon, on 11 December 2023, knocking down two young schoolchildren. One suffered a fractured arm, the other escaped with cuts and bruises.

Lenient Sentence Sparks Outrage

Small, from Corsham Road, Penhill, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention at Swindon Crown Court last month.

Today, he was handed a 22-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, along with a 12-month driving ban. That means Small could legally be behind the wheel again by February 2027.

Police Warn Drivers to Watch Out for Kids

“I know this incident has had a lasting effect on all those involved, both physically and emotionally,” said DC Alex Way from Wiltshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Team.

“I am pleased that today has brought some justice for the families and will hopefully prevent further victims. This case is a stark reminder to all drivers to pay closer attention, especially near schools.”

The shocked local community calls for tougher punishments as questions remain over elderly drivers’ safety behind the wheel.

