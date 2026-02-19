A deadly stabbing has shocked Northampton after a man was killed and a teenage boy left fighting for his life.

Four Arrested in Grisly Skate Park Attack

Police swooped on a skate park in the Briar Hill area on Wednesday after reports of a stabbing. Four suspects were taken into custody — two teenage boys, a man, and a woman, all from Northampton. They remain held as detectives probe the case.

Murder investigation underway

The victim, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The seriously wounded teenager is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Northamptonshire Police have launched a full murder inquiry and appealed for witnesses to come forward.

“This is a tragic incident in which a man has sadly lost his life, and a teenage boy is in a critical condition. Our thoughts are firmly with both their families at this difficult time,” said Detective Chief Inspector Torie Harrison. “We are working at pace to establish what has happened. Anyone with information, including CCTV or doorbell footage, is urged to contact us.”

Local community urged to stay clear

A police cordon remains around the skate park on Ringway as inquiries continue, including house-to-house visits. Locals are asked to avoid the area where possible while the investigation unfolds.

This horrific attack has sent shockwaves through Northampton as police race to bring answers and justice.