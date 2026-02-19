Watch Live
CHEMICAL ATTACK Pepper Spray Attack on German Primary School Sends Dozens of Children to Hospital

Chaos erupted at a primary school just outside Cologne, Germany, after attackers unleashed pepper spray...

Published: 4:42 pm February 19, 2026
Updated: 8:45 pm February 19, 2026

Chaos erupted at a primary school just outside Cologne, Germany, after attackers unleashed pepper spray inside the building, leaving dozens of children affected, and at least a dozen rushed to the hospital.

Mass Casualty Incident Declared in Hürth School

At around 10.20am, emergency services were called to a primary school in Hürth, North Rhine-Westphalia, following reports that unknown assailants had released pepper spray inside the premises. The school was quickly evacuated amid frantic scenes.

Many children suffered burning eyes, coughing, and dizziness. Paramedics treated seven on-site, while twelve required hospital treatment after being checked by ambulance crews. In total, 49 children were examined by medics during the emergency response.

School Building Evacuated Amid Health Scare

The fire department officially declared the event a “mass casualty incident,” as the community reels from the attack. The identity of the school has not been disclosed for privacy reasons.

The incident has left parents and residents stunned, with authorities launching an investigation to identify the culprits behind the shocking assault.

 

