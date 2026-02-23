Greater Manchester Police are hunting for answers after a serious incident rocked Tyldesley at around 8:30am on Thursday, 20 February. The drama unfolded on Astley Street, sparking a major investigation.

Police Seek Crucial Witness

Officers urgently want to speak to the man pictured. They believe he holds vital information that could crack the case wide open.

How You Can Help

If you recognise this man or have any footage or information, police want to hear from you now. Call 0161 856 7094 and quote reference 618-20022026.

Prefer to stay anonymous? Reach out to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and help bring answers to Tyldesley.