Six-Year-Old and 73-Year-Old Woman Fighting for Life After Hit-and-Run Crash

Drink and Drug Driver Among Two Arrested

A six-year-old child and a 73-year-old woman are in critical condition after a brutal two-car crash in Lincolnshire.

BMW Smash on A161 Leaves Victims in Hospital

The horror collision happened on Saturday morning in Woodhouse, between Belton Village and junction two of the M180. A black BMW reportedly slammed into a silver Mazda. The Mazda’s driver, the elderly woman, and a six-year-old passenger were rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Suspects Arrested as Police Hunt for Witnesses

Police say the BMW driver, a 40-year-old man, fled the scene but was later arrested. He faces charges including causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene, and driving under the influence of drink and drugs.

A 33-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and assisting an offender. Both suspects have been released on bail.

Humberside Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.