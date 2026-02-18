Watch Live
NO EVIDENCE Surrey Police Find No Record of Historic Abuse Claims Against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

Surrey Police have confirmed they found no evidence that allegations of historic sexual offences and...

Published: 6:24 pm February 18, 2026
Updated: 5:25 am February 19, 2026
UK Anti-Monarchy Group Files Complaint Against Prince Andrew Over Epstein Links

Surrey Police have confirmed they found no evidence that allegations of historic sexual offences and human trafficking against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor were ever reported to them. This follows claims appearing in a redacted FBI document covering 1994 to 1996.

No Previous Complaints Found Despite FBI Documents

The force combed through its records after allegations surfaced in recently released US Department of Justice files linked to Jeffrey Epstein. Despite a detailed search, Surrey Police said no complaints matching these claims had been lodged locally.

An FBI report from July 2020 accused the former prince and convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell of involvement in alleged abuse in Surrey, specifically Virginia Water, during the mid-1990s. The report detailed claims of a woman being held down and given electric shocks by Maxwell while Andrew and others watched.

The complainant is anonymous, and GB News has not been able to verify any of the claims.

Police Urge Anyone with Information to Come Forward

Surrey Police have urged anyone with details to contact them via their online reporting system or by dialing 101. They stressed they will collaborate with national law enforcement groups to investigate further.

“We take all reports of child and sexual abuse seriously,” a police spokesperson said. “If new and relevant information arises, including from US materials, we will assess it thoroughly.”

“Where appropriate, we will work with other agencies to obtain further information to support our inquiries.”

“Any information must be evaluated objectively and without speculation.”

National Crime Agency Supports Cross-Force Investigation

The National Crime Agency (NCA) confirmed it is aiding police forces through the NPCC’s national coordination group. This team is tasked with a full, independent review of the FBI Epstein documents.

“Multiple forces are reviewing allegations following the FBI file release,” an NCA spokesperson told GB News. “We’re supporting efforts to understand any impact from the millions of documents now public.”

“As these investigations are early stage, it’s not appropriate to comment further at this time.”

This multi-agency effort underscores the vast scale of the released materials and the complex, cross-jurisdictional investigation ahead. Surrey Police’s call for witnesses marks the first move to see if evidence beyond the FBI files exists.

