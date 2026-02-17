Watch Live
BUSTED Swindon’s Cocaine Kingpins Busted and Jailed

Two major Class A drug dealers have been locked up for supplying cocaine wholesale across...

Published: 2:19 pm February 17, 2026
Updated: 2:19 pm February 17, 2026

Two major Class A drug dealers have been locked up for supplying cocaine wholesale across Swindon. Jake Stevens, 23, and Tyrone Richards, 25, were caught running a vast drug operation that fuelled the town’s underground drug scene.

Seven Years Behind Bars for Swindon’s Top Dealers

On Friday, 13th February, Swindon Crown Court sentenced Stevens to seven years and four months, while Richards got six years behind bars. Their arrest caps off a crackdown by the Swindon Local Police Tasking Team (LPTT) after months of detailed investigation.

From Crack Cocaine to Bulk Supply: The Network Uncovered

  • The probe began in April last year with the arrest of Oskar Krzeszewski, jailed for running a crack cocaine and heroin line.
  • Krzeszewski sourced cocaine from a middleman who was linked directly to Stevens and Richards.
  • Phone evidence exposed the duo’s operation supplying large quantities of cocaine across the region.

Police Raids Uncover Cash, Drugs, and Deadly Weapons

  • On June 26, warrants executed at Stevens’ Wroughton home found over £7,000 cash, cocaine packaging, forensic gloves, and luxury goods.
  • Richards’ East Wichel flat yielded large amounts of cocaine and cannabis, £2,355 cash, drug gear, an illegal EKOL top-venting handgun, and a zombie knife.
  • A lock-up unit tied to Stevens held bulk cocaine and high-value clothing.

Both men pleaded guilty to multiple drug supply offences along with possession of criminal property and weapons.

“Stevens and Richards were high tier dealers, operating upstream and supplying tens of thousands of pounds worth of Class A drugs to be distributed across Swindon,” said lead investigator DC Saunders.

“They kept their hands clean from the street level, letting others take the risks while pocketing most profits. This conviction sends a clear message that we will dismantle these criminal networks wherever they hide.”

“If you have information about drug activity, report it to us via 101 or through our website. Your tip could help us bring more dealers like this to justice.”

A Proceeds of Crime Act hearing will determine if the duo’s assets are seized in July.

