Teen Kian Moulton Named After Judge Lifts Reporting Ban

West Midlands Police have finally named the 15-year-old boy jailed for life over the brutal murder of 12-year-old Leo Ross. Kian Moulton, previously shielded by age-related reporting restrictions, was revealed following a judge’s decision on February 10.

Shocking Attack in Trittiford Mill Park

In January last year, young Leo was fatally stabbed while walking through Trittiford Mill Park. CCTV footage caught Moulton cycling nearby before the horrific attack. After stabbing Leo, Moulton discarded the murder weapon in bushes beside a nearby stream.

No Motive and Cold Deception

Police say there’s no known link or motive between Moulton and Leo. In a chilling twist, Moulton then convinced a passerby to call the police, claiming he had simply found Leo. He even spoke to officers at the scene, lying about his involvement before riding off home.

Police Investigation and Arrest

Leo tragically died from his injuries later that day. Detectives launched a major investigation, poring over hundreds of hours of CCTV and doorbell footage. This led to Moulton’s arrest at his home. He refused to comment and even boasted that the knife used in the killing would not be found.