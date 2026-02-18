Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

Tragic Crash Claims Lives of Man and Woman in Their 70s and 80s

  A fatal lorry crash has claimed the lives of an elderly man and woman....

Published: 12:35 pm February 18, 2026
Updated: 3:02 pm February 18, 2026

 

A fatal lorry crash has claimed the lives of an elderly man and woman. The victims, aged in their 80s and 70s, died following the shocking collision.

Horrific Accident on Hampshire Roads

The crash occurred in Hampshire, with emergency services rushing to the scene. Police are investigating the incident, which has left the local community in mourning.

Authorities Appeal for Witnesses

Hampshire Police have launched an inquiry and are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information to come forward and assist their investigation.

  • Victims were a man in his 80s and a woman in her 70s
  • The crash involved a lorry
  • Police investigation underway
  • Appeal for witnesses ongoing

Our thoughts are with the families affected by this tragic accident.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

FIRST PICTURE Man Dies After Police Stop in Liverpool: IOPC Launches Probe

UK News

Martin Kemp’s Falkirk Gig Nearly Grounded

UK News

MAJOR SEARCH AND RESCUE 10 Skiers Missing After Massive California Avalanche

UK News

HIGH SPEED CHASE Campervan Crooks Nabbed After Nail-Biting Police Chase

UK News

JUSTICE SERVED Rotherham Rapist Jailed for Decades-Old Attacks on Teen Girl

UK News

BRUTAL ASSAULT Callous Rapist Locked Up for Attacking Woman He Met on Night Out

UK News
Pensioner Arrested After Man Stabbed in Devizes Knife Attack

SERIAL FLASHER Man Charged Over Multiple Exposure Incidents in Norfolk

UK News

HUMBLE AND SWEET Deaf Woman, 27, ‘Kicked from Car and Left to Die’ on East London Street, Court Hears

UK News

URGENT RECALL Urgent Recall: ASDA’s Stretcherz Toys May Contain Asbestos

UK News

NO JOKE British Teen Arrested After “Bomb” Snapchat Joke on Flight

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

POLICE PROBE Shock Horror in Swindon: Man on Mobility Scooter Exposes Himself and Assaults Teen Girl

UK News

Shock Horror in Swindon: Man on Mobility Scooter Exposes Himself and Assaults Teen Girl

UK News

KINGPIN JAILED Drug Kingpin Behind ‘Snowbrum’ Online Line Jailed for Seven Years in Birmingham

UK News

Drug Kingpin Behind ‘Snowbrum’ Online Line Jailed for Seven Years in Birmingham

UK News

TRAFFIC CHAOS M4 Shut Both Ways: Emergency Power Pylon Repairs Slam Berkshire Motorway

Breaking News, UK News

M4 Shut Both Ways: Emergency Power Pylon Repairs Slam Berkshire Motorway

Breaking News, UK News
MORE FOR YOU

CAUGHT ON CAMERA Bungling Burglar Caught Wearing Stolen Jewels Hours After Raid

UK News

Bungling Burglar Caught Wearing Stolen Jewels Hours After Raid

UK News

SIX RUSHED TO HOSPITAL Bus Chaos in Southwark: Crash Shuts Newington Causeway

UK News

Bus Chaos in Southwark: Crash Shuts Newington Causeway

UK News
Court Round-Up: Driving Offences, Order Breaches and Suspended Sentences Across Bromley and Surrounding Areas

JAILED Sex Pest Exposed Himself, Threatened Mum and Kids Near Police HQ

UK News
Court Round-Up: Driving Offences, Order Breaches and Suspended Sentences Across Bromley and Surrounding Areas

Sex Pest Exposed Himself, Threatened Mum and Kids Near Police HQ

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

Tragic Crash Claims Lives of Man and Woman in Their 70s and 80s

UK News

Tragic Crash Claims Lives of Man and Woman in Their 70s and 80s

UK News

MIGRANT CRISIS Syrian Refugee Jailed for Brutal Rape of Glasgow Student

UK News

Syrian Refugee Jailed for Brutal Rape of Glasgow Student

UK News

EXPOSED Man Busted for Shocking Public in Norwich and Wymondham

Court News, UK News

Man Busted for Shocking Public in Norwich and Wymondham

Court News, UK News
Watch Live