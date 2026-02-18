Tragic Crash Claims Lives of Man and Woman in Their 70s and 80s

A fatal lorry crash has claimed the lives of an elderly man and woman. The victims, aged in their 80s and 70s, died following the shocking collision.

Horrific Accident on Hampshire Roads

The crash occurred in Hampshire, with emergency services rushing to the scene. Police are investigating the incident, which has left the local community in mourning.

Authorities Appeal for Witnesses

Hampshire Police have launched an inquiry and are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information to come forward and assist their investigation.

Our thoughts are with the families affected by this tragic accident.