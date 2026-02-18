Emergency services have rushed to the scene after a terrifying crash involving two double-decker buses on London’s busy Newington Causeway in Southwark.

Crash Sends Shockwaves Through Southwark

The Metropolitan Police were alerted at 8.06am to a collision just outside the Southwark Playhouse theatre. Both directions of Newington Causeway remain closed as responders tackle the scene.

Several people were injured, but authorities confirm their injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing. The London Ambulance Service, London Fire Brigade, and Metropolitan Police all arrived promptly to deal with the aftermath.

Damage to Buses and Nearby Buildings

One double-decker bus crashed into the front of the Southwark Playhouse, causing partial damage to the building. Firefighters worked to secure the area, supporting ambulance teams with patient care.

The fire brigade first reported the collision at 8.11am and declared the incident over by 10am.

Official Statements and Ongoing Investigation

A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: “Officers are responding to a collision between two buses in Newington Causeway, Southwark. The London Ambulance Service and the London Fire Brigade are also in attendance.” “A number of people were assessed at the scene where their injuries were deemed not to be life-changing or life-threatening. No arrests have been made as enquiries continue.” “The road is closed in both directions while emergency services continue to respond.”

The London Ambulance Service added: “We sent resources including ambulance crews, hazardous area response teams, and the London Air Ambulance. We’re treating a number of patients at the scene.”

What’s Next?

With Newington Causeway shut down, commuters are advised to seek alternative routes. Police investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the crash.

Stay tuned for updates as this story develops.