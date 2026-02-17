Watch Live
RECKLESS DRIVER Warrington Man Banged Up After Reckless Road Rage Crash

  Alexander McColl Slammed Behind Bars A 28-year-old Warrington man has been locked up for...

Published: 8:27 pm February 17, 2026
Updated: 8:27 pm February 17, 2026

 

Alexander McColl Slammed Behind Bars

A 28-year-old Warrington man has been locked up for deliberately smashing his van into another car during a nasty road rage row.

Alexander McColl, from Henshall Avenue, Latchford, faced Chester Crown Court on Tuesday, 10 February 2026. He was sentenced to 22 months in jail for dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, and driving without insurance.

This sentence includes 12 months for the latest offences and activates a previous 10-month suspended sentence.

Road Rage Sparks Crash with Kids on Board

The shocking incident unfolded at 12:15 pm on Friday, 5 September 202,5 in Rudloe Court, Warrington.

Police say McColl intentionally rammed a white Ford Transit van into a black Audi during a heated confrontation. The Audi driver had stopped to question McColl about damage caused to his vehicle the night before.

At the time, two children were passengers in the Audi. McColl’s reckless act left the victim’s car scratched, dented, and with a smashed windscreen.

Police Warn: ‘No Excuse for Road Law Breakers’

McColl was already disqualified from driving and uninsured. As a result, his driving ban has now been extended by two years and five months.

“McColl decided to foolishly try and use his vehicle as a weapon during an altercation which thankfully on this occasion only caused damage to a vehicle but could easily have injured someone.

There is never any excuse for not respecting the rules of the road and McColl now has time to reflect on this in custody.”

