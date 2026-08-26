Woman injured after car deliberately rammed into vehicle in Batley

A woman has been taken to hospital after a car was deliberately rammed into another vehicle during an early-morning disturbance in Batley.

Police were called at around 3.32am today following reports of a disturbance in the street near Howley Walk and Broomsdale Road in Soothill, Batley.

Officers attended and established that a woman in her 50s had been injured when a vehicle was deliberately driven into a black Nissan Qashqai.

The woman was taken to hospital for treatment. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The suspect vehicle drove away following the incident, while an occupant of the Nissan Qashqai also left the scene.

Police established a scene to allow forensic examinations to be carried out. The cordon has since been lifted.

Officers are continuing enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.