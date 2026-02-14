Brothers Locked Up for Eight Years Over Wolverhampton ‘Kash Line’ Drug Empire

Two brothers have been slammed with eight-year jail sentences after police smashed a ruthless county lines drug ring pushing crack cocaine and heroin across Wolverhampton.

‘Kash Line’ Terrorised Wolverhampton from June 2024 to September 2025

West Midlands Police revealed the “Kash Line” ran for over a year, flooding the city with Class A drugs. Detectives from the County Lines Taskforce tracked the gang through hundreds of thousands of texts and calls. One phone alone blasted out nearly 20,000 texts and handled more than 21,000 calls — a sign of the operation’s scale.

Big Bust in September Sees Akeam and Mohammed Khan Brought to Justice

Akeam Khan, 27, from Bramdean Walk, and Mohammed Shay Khan, 26, from Warstones Gardens, were nabbed when police slammed down warrants on several addresses last September. They pleaded guilty at Wolverhampton Crown Court on February 10, admitting drug supply and related crimes.

Police Praise Investigation But Warn Battle Against County Lines Isn’t Over

Detective Constable Louise Ford praised intensive CCTV and phone data analysis that cracked the case: “Tackling county lines activity remains a priority as it impacts our communities and fuels other crime.” The brothers now face a long stretch behind bars for their part in poisoning Wolverhampton’s streets.