Four guns, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and a large amount of drugs and cash have been taken off the streets of London thanks to the work of specialist officers overnight.

Two separate teams from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command achieved these great results on Thursday, 30 April in Brent and Lambeth.

At 1.35pm on Thursday, 30 April Violent Crime Taskforce (VCTF) officers indicated for a moped to stop in Brixton Road, SW9. The driver failed to stop for police and made off at speed. Following a short pursuit, officers managed to bring the moped to a stop and the driver – a 28-year-old man – was detained.

The man was searched and a large quantity of a cannabis was found on him. He was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class B drug (cannabis), failing to stop for police, dangerous driving, drug driving and going equipped to steal.

Whilst the man was being dealt with, he shouted to a man on the other side of the road. The second man immediately started running and made-off towards Crammer Road, SW9, where he was stopped and arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply a class B drug (cannabis).

Officers searched an address and a vehicle in the SW2 area linked to second man. After searching the vehicle, officers recovered what appeared to be a Scorpion sub-machine gun, a revolver and about 100 rounds of ammunition.

The firearms were made safe, secured and sent off for classification and forensic testing.

The second man, aged 30, was further arrested for possession of a firearm. Both men remain in custody at a south London police station. Detectives from Trident, part of Specialist Crime, are leading the investigation.

Meanwhile, in north London, officers from Specialist Crime stopped and detained a man in Silverston Way, Brent.

Officers searched him and his vehicle and recovered approximately half a kilogram of cocaine. The man aged 24, was arrested at about 1.50pm on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class A drug (cocaine).

He was taken to a north London police station where he remains in custody.

Detectives searched an address linked to the suspect where they recovered two firearms, which have been confirmed as viable submachine guns, a large quantity of live ammunition, a large sum of cash, about one kilogram of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

The man from the Brent arrest was further arrested on suspicion of a possession of a firearm and possession of criminal property.



Commander Craig Turner, from the Specialist Crime Command, said: “These two fantastic jobs resulted in four lethal weapons being taken off the streets of London as well as a large amount of ammunition and class A and class B drugs. Each round of ammunition seized could have been a life lost and both these cases show the strong link between drug dealing and violence.

“I’d like to reassure the public that even during these challenging times, we will be relentless in tacking gun and drug-related criminality and the prosecution of those involved in violence and organised criminality “