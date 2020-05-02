Seven arrested after mass brawl in Harrow

Seven people have been arrested by Police in Harrow following what has been described by police a mass brawl involving people with weapons.‘

The fight happened on College Hill Road near a popular local pub at around 6:15pm this evening (2 May).

A Met Police spokesperson said “Police were called at 18:25hrs on Saturday, 2 May to reports of a large fight involving people with weapons on College Hill Road in Harrow.

“Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended.

“Seven people were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder. Five people have been taken to hospital for treatment; none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.