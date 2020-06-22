Man killed in fatal A27 collision

A man has sadly died following a crash on the A27 this morning (Monday 22 June).

A section of the westbound A27 was temporarily closed as emergency services responded to the incident involving a blue Ford KA at Tangmere around 8.48am.

The driver, a 73-year-old man from Chichester, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. No other vehicles were involved.

Police are still keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened or captured the incident on dash cam, specifically the occupants of a small dark coloured hatchback and a white van which were in the vicinity around that time.

You can email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting Operation Laker.