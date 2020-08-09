First Picture of Teenager who was stabbed to death with a machete on Oxford Street

First Picture of teenager who was fatally stabbing in on busy Oxford Street on Saturday afternoon. He has been named locally as Kenny.

Friends posted tribute to the teenager one said “Fly high now up with the angels”

Shoppers have made claim that a group chase the man around a number of street connected to Oxford Street with a large machete.

A murder investigation continues following a fatal stabbing on Saturday afternoon

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information following the assault close to Oxford Street.

Police were called at 5.38pm on Saturday, 8 August to reports of an assault on Market Place at the junction with Oxford Street, W1.

Officers attended and found a male, aged in his late teens, suffering from a stab injury.

He was taken by the London Ambulance Service to a central London hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7.33pm

His next of kin has been informed. Formal identification awaits.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

Homicide detectives from the Specialist Crime Command are investigating.

Three males [no further details] have been arrested in connection with the investigation.

Enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 6404/08Aug.