 They have 6 fire engines and 30 firefighters dealing with the incident – UKNIP
Birmingham BREAKING West Midlands

They have 6 fire engines and 30 firefighters dealing with the incident

September 20, 2020
1 Min Read

Fire crews in the west midlands are currently dealing with a fire at the rear of a property on Alum Rock Road.   They have 6 fire engines and 30 firefighters dealing with the incident. Traffic is very heavy so please avoid the area of you can.