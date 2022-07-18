Megan Murphy hopes to assist her aunty Samantha Murphy’s three children by easing the financial strain they will face in addition to their grief over their mother’s death.

At around 3.10 a.m. yesterday, Kent Police officers were called to a report of a woman being assaulted at a property in Margate’s Elfrida Close.

Officers arrived at the address with Southeast Coast Ambulance Service and discovered Samantha with stab wounds. She was later declared dead at a nearby hospital.

Samantha was 37 years old and lived in Margate with her children Brooke, nine, Ellie, fourteen, and Tommy Lee, 22.

Megan, who lost her mother Aimee to cancer in 2020, writes on the fundraising page, “I am fundraising for my Aunty Sam’s children to help with funeral funds and the financial difficulty they will now face after sadly losing their mummy after she passed away early hours Saturday morning.”

“My aunty leaves behind her nine-year-old Brooke, fourteen-year-old Ellie, and 22-year-old Tommy Lee.” We don’t know what happened yet, but it’s being investigated as murder. I hope we can give her a fitting send-off.

“You did not deserve this, Aunty Sam, and we will seek justice for you.” Please keep our broken family, especially my baby cousins, in your thoughts and prayers.”

“We just want to raise as much money for our poor cousins as we can for the funeral and to help with financial stress,” the 20-year-old added.

The Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate arrested a man in his 30s yesterday on suspicion of murder. A woman in her twenties was also detained on suspicion of murder and assisting a criminal.

Officers are still on the scene in Elfrida Road, and forensics have been performed at a property in Ramsgate’s West Dumpton Lane.

Anyone with information that can help is asked to call Kent Police at 01843 222289 and quote case number 46/136649/22.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111 or through their website’s online form.