Following a series of scandals, including the murder of Sarah Everard, the Stephen Port inquiry, and the strip search of Child Q, the Met Police has been placed under special measures.

Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) made the decision, which means the force will be closely scrutinised.

“We can confirm that we are now monitoring the Metropolitan Police Service through our Engage process, which provides additional scrutiny and support to help it make improvements,” Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) said in a brief statement.

A force enters the engagement process if it is “not responding to a cause of concern, or if it is not succeeding in managing, mitigating, or eradicating the cause of concern,” according to the policing watchdog’s website.