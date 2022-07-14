Officers were called to Coppice Road in Arnold around 8 p.m. on Saturday (9 July 2022) and discovered a man injured.

The victim was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre with non-life-altering or life-threatening injuries. A second man was injured in the same incident but did not require hospitalisation.

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with wounding with intent and possessing a knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place after extensive investigation.

Because of his age, he cannot be identified under section 49 of the Children and Young Persons Act of 1933.

The adolescent has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today (13 July 2022).

Meanwhile, a second 17-year-old boy has been released on conditional bail following his arrest on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent in connection with the same incident.

“This kind of violence has absolutely no place in our society,” said Detective Inspector Nick Hall of Nottinghamshire Police. “I am pleased we have now charged a suspect in relation to this attack.” “Our investigation is ongoing.”