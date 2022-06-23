The man was discovered injured in Southampton Way around 10.30 p.m. yesterday (June 22).

He was taken to the hospital, where he is still in critical condition.

There have been no arrests.

The Met’s Central South Command Unit is conducting investigations.

Anyone with information that can assist police should call 101 and reference CAD 8254/22 Jun.

