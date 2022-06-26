Currently, emergency services are on the scene on Dulwich Road in Kingstanding.

An explosion heard for miles on a Birmingham street has left a house engulfed in flames. After the incident, a property on Dulwich Road in Kingstanding was severely damaged this evening (June 26).

Several West Midlands Fire Service appliances have been sent to the incident. Reports of the bang have spread across the city’s northern outskirts, with people as far away as Sutton Coldfield reporting hearing it on Sunday evening.

According to police, there have been reports of casualties, but “the number and severity of their injuries are unknown at this time.”

The road and surrounding roads have been closed, and the area has been evacuated.