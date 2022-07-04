Scott Deakin, 37, was reported missing at around 8.30pm on Friday 1 July 2022, but he was last seen in Harman’s Cross at around 4pm on Thursday 30 June 2022.

He is described as white, 5’8″ tall, of athletic build, with short brown hair and stubble. He usually puts on a baseball cap.

“We have searched the area and made a number of enquiries to determine where Scott may have gone,” said Dorset Police Inspector Nathan Liddicott.

We are growing increasingly concerned for his well-being because he hasn’t been seen in three days, and we need to make sure he’s safe and well.”

Scott may have gone on a hike along the coast, but we haven’t confirmed this.”

Anyone with information about Scott’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dorset Police via www.dorset.police.uk/contact, email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk, or phone 101, quoting incident number 1:624.