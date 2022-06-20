Andrew Wilcock, 29, of Lincoln Walk, Preston, and Benjamin Bibby, 20, of Dawson Walk, Preston, are both charged with murder and having a bladed article in their possession.

They will appear in Preston Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning (Tues, June 21st)

Five other men, aged 18 to 31, arrested on suspicion of murder over the weekend have been released on bail pending further investigation.

The Ambulance Service called us around 3 a.m. on Friday (June 17) after 42-year-old Lee Dawson was discovered with stab wounds on Jutland Street.

Mr Dawson (pictured), originally from Preston but now residing in Sunderland, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment but later died, prompting a murder investigation.

Mr Dawson died as a result of stab wounds, according to a Home Office post-mortem examination.

“While we have now charged two people with Mr Dawson’s murder, our investigation is very much ongoing,” Det Chief Insp Mark Haworth-Oates of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team said. I am grateful to everyone who has helped us so far in our investigations, and I would like to continue to encourage anyone who has any information that could help to come forward and speak with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 101 and reference log 0149 of June 17.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.