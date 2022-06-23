The 18-year-old is the first new face drafted into the squad of newly-appointed First-Team Head Coach Scott Lindsey, who is looking to build for the future and the new season.

Massey joined Plymouth Argyle’s Academy from his hometown club Truro City when he was 10 years old, working his way up through the ranks and appearing for their Under-18s when he was only 13 years old.

During this time, he also represented England at Under-15 level, alongside young Tottenham forward Dane Scarlett.

Town had been keeping an eye on Massey’s progress for some time and acted quickly to secure his services following his recent release from Argyle.

Oscar said after signing his first professional contract, “I’m really excited to be joining Swindon Town.”

“This is a fantastic club, and the new manager is extremely ambitious and believes in giving young players opportunities, which was a major factor in my decision to join.”

“I’m a versatile striker who can play on both wings, I love to run and I’m comfortable with both feet, but most importantly, I’m really keen to develop and prove that I deserve a chance in the first team, which hopefully I can do this season.”

Scott Lindsey, the newly appointed First-Team Head Coach, stated, “We are really pleased to have Oscar onboard as a first year professional.”

“He’s an aggressive and prolific goal scorer who loves to get at defenders, and he’s got a proven track record at the youth level, so I’m really excited to work with him and play a key role in his development.”

“Oscar is a great prospect, and we’re really excited to have him here at The County Ground,” said Town Technical Director Sandro Di Michele.

“I’m confident he’ll begin to realise his full potential as a player while working with Scott Lindsey and the rest of our coaching staff.”