The case was scheduled to be heard in the High Court, but at a hearing earlier this week, it was confirmed that the MoJ had settled out of court.

On February 18, 2015, a fire intentionally started by a prisoner, Dino Laximidas, broke out in the Alpha Wing of House Unit 15 while prisoners were locked in their cells and unable to escape.

Seven fire engines, an aerial ladder platform, and the Incident Command Unit were dispatched to the scene, along with eight ambulances.

A major incident was declared as a result of the blaze that took hold of the wing’s second and third floors, injuring 15 prisoners, four of whom were transported to St Mary’s Hospital. A total of six patients were treated with oxygen at the prison, with two of them being admitted to the prison hospital.

As a result of the fire, 86 prisoners were transferred to the prison gym.

Sources revealed that the fire spread quickly, with thick black smoke filling the wing. According to reports, at least one prisoner required CPR on the wing landing after inhaling acrid smoke.

Over 20 people who were prisoners at the time filed a legal action alleging a series of breaches of duty of care by the Ministry of Justice.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Justice:

“We only settle when it is in the best interests of the taxpayers, and any outstanding debts owed to victims must be paid before prisoners receive any compensation.”