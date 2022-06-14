In the early hours of October 12, last year, Robert Facuna, 19, and Patrik Kotlar, 20, were arrested in Parnwell after being discovered with drugs and a “deal line” mobile phone.

Officers were looking for a missing person around 1 a.m. when they discovered Kotlar’s Audi A4 parked with the engine running in St Michael’s Gate.

Facuna was a passenger, and two teenage boys were in the back.

Kotlar, of Wollaston Road, Westwood, Peterborough, was discovered with a mobile phone and a SIM card, which after analysis revealed clear evidence of large-scale drug dealing throughout Peterborough.

Facuna, of Midland Road in central Peterborough, was discovered with approximately £220 in cannabis as well as a mobile phone, indicating that he was heavily involved in drug dealing.

Wraps of crack cocaine and heroin worth approximately £840 were found inside the Audi.

Officers discovered a make-up bag containing small plastic “deal bags” and nearly £3,000 in heroin and crack cocaine inside the pocket of a coat that had been hidden in a fridge.

Facuna, Kotlar, and three teenage boys were all apprehended and held at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

A strip search of Facuna while he was in custody revealed approximately £2,680 in crack cocaine hidden in his boxer shorts.

The main phone number linked to the “Predator” drug line – a county line running in Peterborough – was discovered through an examination of Kotlar’s mobile phone.

Both admitted possession with intent to supply class A, and Facuna also admitted cannabis possession.

The three adolescent boys were released from police custody while being investigated.

Today, Kotlar and Facuna appeared in Cambridge Crown Court (9 June). Kotlar received a two-year prison sentence that was suspended for two years.

Facuna received a one-year and nine-month prison sentence suspended for two years.

“Facuna and Kotlar are significant dealers for the ‘Predator’ line, and have now landed themselves before the courts at such a young age,” said Detective Constable Claire Atkinson, who investigated.

“Unfortunately, we are seeing an increase in the number of young people being drawn into cross-county drug dealing.” If members of the public have concerns about a young person, I would encourage them to speak with someone because help is available before it reaches this stage.”