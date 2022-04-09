A suspect assaulted three police officers after being arrested on suspicion of attacking security guards

Police were called to McDonald’s in Angel Row, Nottingham city centre, shortly before 1am today (8 April 2022) following reports of a disturbance.

It was reported a man had assaulted two doormen who had refused him entry to the fast-food restaurant. One was punched and the other bitten.

Officers were quickly at the scene and arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Whilst being placed into the back of a police van, the suspect kicked out at three police officers. He also tried to bite one of the officers on the hand.

He remains in custody for questioning.

Sergeant Laura Gooch, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Security staff and police officers are there to keep the public safe and have the right to go about their duties without being assaulted.

“This is not just part of the job and this type of behaviour won’t be tolerated. As ever, we will take very robust action against anyone who engages in such appalling behaviour.”