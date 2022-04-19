Police are appealing for witnesses to an incident in Bognor Regis on Monday, March 28, in which a boy was chased and threatened by an older child on his way home from school.

The nine-year-old victim reported being chased along London Road between 3.15pm and 3.35pm by a child who claimed to have a knife and threatened to stab him.

He escaped unharmed, but officers would like to identify his pursuer and establish the full circumstances of the situation.

The suspect is described as a boy of around 13 years old, with blonde hair and of a chubby build.

Anybody who witnessed the incident or has any information which could help can contact police online, quoting serial 1302 of 28/03.