Police are continuing to carry out proactive work and issue crime prevention advice following a spate of vehicle thefts in Wiltshire

Officers have seen an increase in motocross bikes being stolen from secure sheds and garages and have been working hard to both apprehend offenders and help ensure people don’t fall victim to this type of offence.

Last month an offender from Bristol was jailed for two burglaries where motocross bikes were stolen from the Trowbridge area last year.

PC Ben Williams, from the Fortitude team, said: “We know that these sorts of burglaries cause frustration, anger and financial harm to motorbike owners and we have been working hard to communicate with the motocross community to highlight the dangers of their bikes being targeted through social media, selling sites and bike shows.