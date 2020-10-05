Job hunters will be able to look for their next employment opportunity online with a virtual job fair on Wednesday 7 October.

The event will be organised by Job Centre Plus, Havant Borough Council and East Hampshire District Council and will see local businesses post a range of vacancies to attract those residents who may find themselves looking for a new job following the pandemic, or thinking of a change in career.

The fair will take place on Twitter between 2-3pm on Wednesday 7 October.

Businesses looking to promote their vacancies are encouraged to take part by emailing vacancies in advance to business@eashants.gov.uk or using the hashtag #EHants&Havantjobs.

Follow the event on the Job Centre’s Twitter account @JCPinHants_IOW.

Cllr Ken Moon, East Hampshire District Council Portfolio Holder for Economic Development, said: “The coronavirus pandemic has limited our ability to hold events but that does not mean there should not be a jobs fair.

“It’s a difficult time for many people in the job market so if anyone is looking for a new opportunity then log on to Twitter and check out the jobs on offer locally.”