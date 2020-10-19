Man arrested following spate of motorcycle fires in St Leonards

Police are investigating the five separate incidents as arson. Each bike was destroyed, and the fires were extinguished by East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

The incidents occurred in the Warrior Square area between approximately 2am and 3am on Monday 19 October, and enquiries led to the arrest of a man nearby shortly afterwards.

A 26-year-old man from Bexhill, arrested on suspicion of arson, has been released on conditional bail until 15 November, pending further enquiries.

Investigations are ongoing, and police are urging anyone with any information about the series of arsons – particularly anyone with CCTV in the area – to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 81 of 19/10.