Officers investigating an assault near to Rother Valley Park have released an e-fit image of a man they would like to identify.

On 16 November at around 6:30am it is reported that a woman was walking her dogs on a footpath that runs adjacent to the park in the Sothall area when a man approached her and assaulted her by grabbing her hair and pushing her against a tree.
The suspect is described as being a bald, white man in his mid-30s, around 5ft 3in tall with a slim build. He is believed to have been wearing an orange hi-vis jacket.
Do you know this man? Anyone with information which could assist officers with their enquiries is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 235 of 16 November.
Alternatively, you can stay completely anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.