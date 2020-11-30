A man has been charged in connection with an incident in Brixton which left a teenager injured

Luke Bowyer, 35, of Leigham Court Road, SW16 was charged with grievous bodily harm with Intent, three counts of assault by beating and one count of criminal damage following the incident on Wednesday, 25 November.

He appeared at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 27 November and was remanded to appear at Inner London Crown Court on 4 January.

Police were called to Leigham Court Road, SW16, at 15.23hrs on Wednesday, 25 November, to reports of a man attacking people with a pole. A man was arrested near the scene.