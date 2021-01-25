An investigation has been launched following a fatal stabbing in Islington of a teenage boy

Police were called to Holland Walk, N19, on Monday, 25 January, at approximately 5.30pm to a report of a stabbing.

Officers attended with London Ambulance Service and HEMS, and found a teenage boy suffering from a stab injury. Despite efforts to save him by emergency services, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene a short while later.

His next of kin has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers.

Officers remain on scene. One male, no further details, has been arrested on suspicion of affray.

The public can expect to see an increased police presence in the area in the coming hours and days while officers conduct enquiries.

Any information about the incident could be vital to finding out what happened and bringing those responsible to justice.

Following the incident, a section 60, granting police additional stop and search powers, has been authorised for the whole of Islington and will be in place from 7pm to 7am.

Enquiries continue.

Anyone who witnessed the initial assault or who knows anything about what happened is urged to call 101 or tweet @MetCC, quoting CAD 4987/25JAN.

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.

If you don’t want to speak to the police, contact Fearless: https://www.fearless.org/enthey are a totally independent charity and remain 100 per cent anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call IP address or device you use.