Police would like to speak to this man in relation to two incidents of cable theft from a depot in South Wales

Overnight on Thursday 28 January it is reported that the signalling and telecommunications depot in Llanelli was accessed and a quantity of signal cable was removed.
Five days later, on the night of 2 February, the same depot was accessed, and more cable was removed as well as a number of lead-acid cells.
Officers believe the man in the CCTV image may have information that could help their investigation.
If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2100005413.