A man who kicked, punched and spat at police officers has been jailed

The assault occurred as two officers were returning Andrew Huxley to his home address in Kenilworth Road, Leamington on Monday 22 February after they found him drunk in Jephson Gardens. They decided to take him home so he was safe.

Huxley also threatened to stab one of the officers.

Appearing at Coventry Magistrates’ Court last week Huxley, 48, was jailed for seven months after pleading guilty to common assault of an emergency worker, assault by beating of an emergency worker and using threatening words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Chief Superintendent Ben Smith, head of local policing, said: “The officers were simply trying to help Huxley. To be assaulted in this way is completely unacceptable and it is right he has received a custodial sentence.

“Spitting is disgusting at any time, but it is even more despicable in the middle of a pandemic when officers are working so hard to help stop the spread of Covid.”