Officers investigating the disappearance of Barnsley man Richard Dyson are continuing to appeal for information following the arrest of four men on suspicion of his murder

Detectives working on the investigation now believe members of the community hold information that may help us find the answers his family so desperately need and are urging those who know something to come forward.

Detective Inspector Neil Coop, in charge of the investigation, said: “I am convinced there are members of the local community who hold information that may be the key to us fully understanding what has happened to Richard.

“Earlier this month we arrested two men on suspicion of murder, and a further two men were arrested the following week on suspicion of the same offence. They have all been released on bail and our investigation continues.”

DI Coop added: “At the centre of all of this is Richard’s 20-year-old daughter. She has experienced trauma none of us should go through since she last saw her dad in November 2019.

“My team and I are fully committed to finding the answers she desperately needs, allowing her to move on with her life in some way.

“I am asking again today; if you know anything that will help us piece together what has happened to Richard, please do come forward and tell us what you know. It doesn’t matter how much time has passed – we still want to hear from you.”

Richard, 58, was last seen by his daughter on Friday 15 November 2019. After he missed their next arranged meeting, she reported him missing on Monday 25 November. A missing person investigation was launched, and enquiries established Richard was last seen on Sunday 17 November at about 11pm, walking along the A6135 Sheffield Road in Hoyland.

Following extensive enquiries to locate Richard, the investigation team now believes he may have been killed.

If you have information which could assist the investigation, please call 101 quoting incident number 459 of 25 November 2019. If you would prefer to make a report online, visit the Major Incident Public Portal here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY19B02-PO1 Alternatively, you don’t want to speak to the police directly, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously to via their website – www.crimestoppers-uk.org – or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.