A man has been seriously injured following a road traffic collision in Birmingham this afternoon

West Midlands Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 2.03pm to reports of a collision involving a quad bike on Washwood Heath Road, Birmingham. An ambulance, two paramedic officers, a critical care paramedic and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford with two doctors and a paramedic on board attended the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Ambulance crews arrived to find a quad bike rider, a man, in a serious condition.

“The team of medics worked together to quickly administer trauma care to the man to stabilise his condition at the scene before he was taken by land ambulance on blue lights to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham for further emergency care.”