Firefighters tackling fire at derelict building with persons reported in Southampton

Fire crews from across Southampton have been scrambled to a blaze on the outskirts of the City after a fire ripped through what is understood to be a derelict building.

A thick black smoke cloud could be seen rising from Waterloo Road in Freemantle this lunchtime (Monday April 26th) as crews using breathing apparatus and hose reels tackled the blaze.

First reports have claimed that the building may be used by a number of members homeless community who seek shelter there.

A search of the building is underway by firefighters after being called to the scene at around 12.10pm.

Three appliances from St Mary’s,Eastleigh and Cosham have been sent to the incident and one ambulance from the South Central ambulance service.

Officers from Hampshire Police have closed the road in both directions near to the junction of Vara Road and Park Road.

The fire is not being treated as suspicious, say police.

Firefighters from St Mary’s, Eastleigh and Cosham worked to contain the blaze to the shed, protecting the two-storey building attached, which only suffered smoke damage.

A spokesperson said: “We were called just after 12pm to reports of a fire on Waterloo Road, Southampton.

“Officers were in attendance to assist Hampshire Fire and Rescue as they dealt with the fire.

“The fire is not being treated as suspicious.”