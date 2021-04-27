A murder investigation has been launched in Aylesbury

Members of the public contacted Police to report an assault on the Grand Union Canal near Broughton in Aylesbury at about 12.20pm on Monday 26th April 2021.

On attendance at the scene, police officers found a man with serious injuries. Despite the best efforts of paramedics and police officers, sadly the man died at the scene.

His next of kin has been informed and are being supported by Family Liaison Officers.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Andy Shearwood, of the Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit, said: “We need the public’s help to establish what happened on the canal path of the Grand Union Canal near Broughton in Aylesbury at about 12.20pm on Monday.

“We were called to an assault near to Bridge 14, where a man was found with serious injuries.

“The canal path is a very popular leisure route for walkers, runners and cyclists, especially on a sunny day like today. Therefore, I would appeal to anyone who was in the area, who saw or heard anything unusual to contact the force.

“The easiest way to contact us is by calling 101, or visiting our website, quoting investigation reference number 845 (26/4).

“At this early stage of the investigation, we have arrested a woman in connection with the offence. She is currently in police custody.

“It has been reported to the force that one of the offenders was a man, therefore it is vital that anyone with any information about the incident contacts the force as soon as possible.