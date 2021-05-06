PCSO Julia James’ murder Crimestoppers offer £10,000 reward for information amid fears killer will strike again

Independent charity Crimestoppers has launched an appeal for anonymous information in the hunt for the person responsible for Julia James’s murder they have put up a reward.

They are offering a reward of up to £10,000 for anonymous information that leads to a conviction.

The body of the Police Community Support Officer Julie James was found close to her home near Akholt Wood in the Aylesham Road area of Snowdown, just before 4pm on Tuesday 27 April 2021.

She had been walking her dog and was not in uniform at the time of her murder Police have said. The Dog has been tested for DNA. Police have said that they will not be drawn.