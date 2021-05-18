A burglar found in the basement of a property he was targeting has been jailed for two and a half years

Lee Fideghelli was one of two men who were found by Kent Police officers responding to calls that a burglary was in progress at an address in Chatham. They both attempted to claim they were homeless and looking for a place to sleep, but later pled guilty to burglary.

The 43-year-old, of The Mount, Chatham, admitted burglary, and an attempted burglary, and was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on Friday 14 May 2021.

Co-offender Mark Abraham, 30, of The Mount, Chatham, also admitted the same offences and was sentenced to 60 days in prison, suspended for one year, at Medway Magistrates’ Court on 5 December.

Both offenders first attempted to enter a property in Rochester Street at around 10.45pm on 3 December but, following their unsuccessful attempt, they walked away.

They returned to the same address a short time later and left when the occupant confronted them.

At 11.10pm, a second person reported hearing a loud noise coming from a different address in Rochester Street and called Kent Police to state they believed a burglary was taking place.

Officers were immediately dispatched to the scene and came across two men in the basement of a multi-occupancy property, with clear damage caused to an entry door.

They promptly detained Fideghelli and Abraham, who initially claimed they were homeless and were looking for a place to sleep.

Both men were charged while in custody, with Abraham pleading guilty at a remand hearing. Fideghelli initially declined to enter a plea and has been remanded in custody since his arrest.

Police Investigator Charlotte Lundy, Kent Police’s investigating officer for the case, said: ‘Fideghelli’s willingness to target two properties, in such a short period of time, clearly shows a remorseless determination to steal from innocent members of the public.

‘I am pleased that our attending officers were quickly able to locate him, and Abraham, and put a stop to their offending before any property was stolen.

‘It is only appropriate that a custodial sentence has been imposed, it is a result which doubtlessly makes Medway safer.’