Teenage girl dies after tragedy incident at Ducklington Lake in Oxfordshire

Police officers attended Ducklington Lake, in Witney at 2.35pm today (18/7) after a fear for welfare report concerning a teenage girl in the water.

Officers attended with both fire and ambulance services, and the girl was brought from the water and taken to hospital.

Tragically, the girl later died in hospital.

The girl’s family have been informed, and are being closely supported by specially trained officers.

The death is being treated as unexplained and non-suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

It’s with great sorrow to bring you this tragic news. Our thoughts are with the girl’s family and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.

Police say they are currently not in a position where we can release the girl’s name.