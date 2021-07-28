A computer-generated image of a man has been issued by police investigating a collision in Canterbury High Street

Between 2am and 2.25am on Sunday 4 July 2021, a blue Renault Clio reportedly collided with a group of pedestrians following a verbal altercation near the junction with Guildhall Street.

Five people sustained injuries, two of whom were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The driver of the car is described as between 25 and 30 years old, of slim build and was wearing a navy blue long-sleeve T-shirt.

An image of what the man is believed to look like has been issued by officers and anyone who recognises him should call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/116600/21.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or using the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and drink driving in relation to the investigation and has been released on bail while enquiries continue.