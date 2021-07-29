The family of a man who died in a collision in Southampton has paid tribute to him

Police were called at 9.58pm on 23 July following reports of a collision on Hill Lane, Southampton, between a car and a cyclist.

The cyclist, Joe Burton, 33, from Westwood Road, Southampton, was taken to Southampton General Hospital where he died of his injuries.

Paying tribute to Joe, his family said: “Joe liked to work hard and play hard. He trained as an electrician with a local electrical company and studied at Eastleigh College, twice achieving apprentice of the year.

“He loved travelling and worked in many places including the French Alps, Thailand, Australia, and Switzerland and also spent two tours in Antarctica with the British Antarctic Survey and the Australian Antarctic Division.

“He exuded happiness and will be remembered by everyone he met even if he barely spoke their language.

“His infectious attitude would make you feel anything was possible.

“He was recently married to his wife Anna and was so excited to be making a life together with her.

“His words to us all missing him today would be, ‘you’ll be alright’.”

A 24-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of two counts of drug driving. He was released under investigation, pending further police enquiries.

Officers continue to look into what happened and would like to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time, or who may have dash-cam footage of the incident.