Trio charged after Medway burglaries

Three men have been charged in connection with a number of reported burglaries on the same morning in Medway.

Kent Police was called at around 3.40am on Friday 30 July 2021 following a break-in at a property in Rainham.

Officers from Tactical Operations attended the scene and pursued a vehicle of interest, eventually bringing it to a stop on the A249 near Sittingbourne and arresting three men.

An investigation was carried out by detectives from the Chief Constable’s Crime Squad, who linked the burglary with two others reported in the near vicinity at around the same time.

Gillingham residents Max Cuthbert, 18, of Maidstone Road; Liam French, 20, of Gillingham Road; and John Gould, 19, of Hazlemere Drive, have all since been charged with three counts of burglary and one count of aggravated vehicle taking.

Mr French has also been charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, and driving without insurance, whilst Mr Gould has been further charged with possession of cannabis and causing criminal damage to a custody cell.

All three men were remanded in custody and are due to appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 31 July.